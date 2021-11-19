Azerbaijan to strengthen social protection of state employees engaged in intelligence activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has proposed to strengthen social protection of employees of the relevant executive authority responsible for counterintelligence activities, Trend reports.

The proposal is reflected in a new article to the law "on intelligence and counterintelligence activities".

According to the new article, five percent the funds, the payment of which is secured to the state budget during the preliminary investigation to pay the damage caused to the state in criminal cases, the investigation of which was carried out by the relevant executive authority, which is the subject of counterintelligence activities, as well as five percent of the funds received from payments made to the state budget to release a person from criminal liability in accordance with the procedure established by the Criminal Code are transferred to the treasury account of the relevant executive authority to strengthen the social protection of its employees and strengthen the material and technical base of this body.

The procedure for using these funds is determined by the relevant executive authority.

It is noted that the proposed amendments to the law will be discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on defense, security and anti-corruption.