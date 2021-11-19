Azerbaijani gymnast strives for gold at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

A gold medal is expected to be grabbed in the finals of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin, participating in tumbling competitions, told Trend on Nov. 19.

"I was very worried before the competition, but when I appeared in the arena, I felt that it is necessary to perform as well as I did during training," the gymnast said.

"It was important for me to reach the finals," Malkin added. "I trained hard for the championship. Before the competition I went to Stavropol for a two-week training camp. It was beneficial for me."

The gymnast added that the program for the Russian gymnasts was more complicated in a qualification round.

Malkin said that the competitors from Russia had a more complicated program because Russia has four athletes in the team while only two can be qualified for the final.

"Therefore, they are competing among themselves," the gymnast said. "As for the final, I think the competition will be tough. All rivals are strong, for example, Vadim Afanasev is the world champion of 2018, Aleksandr Lisitsyn - world champion of 2019."

Malkin also spoke about the recovery process after a severe injury in 2019.

"I was severely injured during the final of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in 2019," Malkin said. "Then there was a rehabilitation period lasting six months."

"When the COVID-19 pandemic began, there were no competitions and I was able to recover," the gymnast said. "I started to train in January 2021. Three months later I performed at the European Trampoline Championships in Sochi, where I grabbed bronze."

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, there are 15 sets of awards at the World Championships in Baku.