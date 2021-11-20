Resident of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district blown up by mine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
A resident of Tapgaragoyunlu village, Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, 49-years-old Shahin Garayev was blown up by a mine, Trend reports on Nov. 20 citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
