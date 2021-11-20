World Championships in Baku: Chinese gymnasts win gold in synchronized jumping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Chinese gymnasts Yicheng Hu and Xinxin Zhang, showing a result of 50.190 points, won the gold medal at the 35th World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku in the women's synchronized jumping program, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by the athletes representing Japan - Tamura Narumi and Hikaru Mori (49.630 points), in third place with a score of 46.670 Katharina Marianito Nunes and Beatrice Martins from Portugal.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.