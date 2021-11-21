Baku holds closing ceremony of 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The closing ceremony of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Sunday, November 21, Trend reports.

A parade of flags of the countries that took part in the World Championship was held.

At the closing ceremony, the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe made a speech.

"What a nice World Championships! Thank you, Baku, for staging such a great event in this difficult period! We have seen fantastic performances in all disciplines. Congratulations to all the athletes who competed fiercely in the different finals. What a fantastic show! We must applaud the excellent organisation," he said.

He also thanked the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the organising committee.

"See you next year in Sofia for the next World Championships!" he said.

Then, the ceremony of handing over the flag of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) took place. The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzadeh handed over the flag to Morinari Watanabe, and he, in turn, handed the flag to the chairman of the Bulgarian Trampoline Federation Stoyan Dimitrov.

The 2022 Trampoline World Championships will be held in Sofia (Bulgaria).

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries took part in the competition.

At the championship, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.