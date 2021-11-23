It is early to talk about fourth dose of vaccine against COVID-19 - Head of WHO office in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

It is early to talk about the possibility of administering the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told reporters, Trend reports.

The Head of the WHO Representative Office in Azerbaijan said that the reason is that the vaccines against COVID-19 are still unavailable in some poor countries.

“The most effective method of combating COVID-19 in the world is vaccination,” Harmanci said.

Harmanci also reminded that Azerbaijan became one of the first countries in the world in which vaccination against COVID-19 began.

“The number of Azerbaijani citizens who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 40 percent of the population of the country,” the head of the WHO Representative Office in Azerbaijan said.

Harmanci added that the number of vaccinated people is not so important. It is important for people older than 60, those suffering from chronic diseases and health workers to be vaccinated.

“I would like to emphasize that full vaccination (two doses) is mandatory,” the head of the WHO Representative Office in Azerbaijan said.

Harmanci added that antibiotics do not kill viruses.

“It is possible to protect from COVID-19 as a result of vaccination and hygiene,” the head of the WHO Representative Office in Azerbaijan said. “Unfortunately, more than 75 percent of those infected with COVID-19 in the world use antibiotics for treatment.”

“This is the wrong approach,” the head of the WHO Representative Office in Azerbaijan said. “Antibiotics may not work when it is necessary as a result of the use of antibiotics that do not kill COVID-19 without a doctor's prescription. Therefore, people must not use antibiotics without a doctor's prescription.”