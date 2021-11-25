Baku holds victory rally with participation of veterans of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:
A Victory motor rally has been organized in Baku with the participation of veterans of the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports on Nov. 25.
According to the information, cars for the rally were provided by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.
The rally started from the Alley of Honor and will end in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.
It is reported the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Hidayat Abdullayev and Chairman of the Social Services Agency Vugar Behbudov also participate in the rally.
