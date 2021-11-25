Finalists in double mini-trampoline announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

Society 25 November 2021 15:42 (UTC+04:00)
Finalists in double mini-trampoline announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The gymnasts who reached the final in double mini-trampoline among men in the 17-21 age group were named at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Such gymnasts as Vadim Alisov (Russia), Ivan Akimtsev (Russia), Hunter Moravec (US), Egor Glushenko (Russia), Anton Litvin (Russia), Weston Sitz (US), Harrison Green (UK), and Jack Newman (UK) reached the final.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

