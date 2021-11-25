Azerbaijan confirms 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 1,835 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 1,835 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 580,507 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 545,035 of them have recovered, and 7,736 people have died. Currently, 27,736 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,352 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,485,509 tests have been conducted so far.