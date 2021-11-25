Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
Some 32,720 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,145 citizens, the second one 5,447 citizens and the booster dose – 23,128.
Totally, up until now, 10,396,037 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,063,688 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,544,439 people - the second dose and 787,910 people booster dose.
