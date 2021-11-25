Final competitions kick off within 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The final competitions kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena during the first day of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the final by Magsud Mahsudov in the individual trampoline program among men in the 13-14 age category, as well as Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ammar Bakhshaliyev, performing in the synchronized trampoline program in the 11-12 age category.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.