Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Some 40,658 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 30,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,008 citizens, the second one 7,034 citizens and the booster dose – 28,616.

Totally, up until now, 10,527,605 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,079,349 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,566,911 people - the second dose and 881,345 people booster dose.