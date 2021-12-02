Azerbaijan hosts Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s ADA University is hosting the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 2.
The event is being attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.
Within the framework of the forum, panel sessions will be held on the following topics: "Calls for peace and security: fostering multilateral cooperation", "How to strongly strengthen peacekeeping communities and the international peace system?" and "What can culture do for peace and peace for culture?"
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We see opportunity for young generation of Azerbaijan, Armenia to find common language – president’s assistant
Azerbaijan known for its cultural diversity - head of International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage
Azerbaijan becomes center for different religions, cultures, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - Chairman of US Ethnic Understanding Fund (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan waited 30 years for UNESCO to talk about country's destroyed cultural heritage - president's assistant (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to be praised for its efforts towards greater appreciation of peace building - ICESCO Director General
Baku Book Center hosts book presentation of writer Charlie MacKesy, translated into Azerbaijani (PHOTO)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes restoration of Catholic Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert