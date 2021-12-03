Azerbaijan discloses expenses on COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan, in total, spent 433 million manat ($254.7 million) for vaccination against coronavirus to date, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the parliament’s plenary session on Dec. 3, Trend reports.

"The state budget for 2022 envisions appropriate funds for the vaccination," Asadov said.

As of December 2, 2021, 37,057 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,187 citizens, the second one to 5,456 citizens, the third one to 27,414 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,604,976 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,087,717 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,578,492 people - the second dose, 938,767 people - the third dose.