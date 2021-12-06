Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
Some 154 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 143 citizens, the second dose - eight citizens and the booster dose – three citizens.
Totally, up until now, 10,703,142 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,098,684 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,593,286 people - the second dose and 1,011,172 people booster dose.
