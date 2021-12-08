Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
Trend:
Some 33,245 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,949 citizens, the second one 3,355 citizens and the booster dose – 25,941.
Totally, up until now, 10,772,313 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,107,205 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,601,258 people - the second dose and 1,063,850 people booster dose.
