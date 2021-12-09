Azerbaijan confirms 1,315 more COVID-19 cases, 1,850 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, 1,850 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 601,028 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 571,088 of them have recovered, and 8,038 people have died. Currently, 21,902 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,799 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,644,853 tests have been conducted so far.