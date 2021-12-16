Farid Gayibov elected as vice-president of National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Farid Gayibov was elected as vice-president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan, the NOC told Trend.

According to the information, the eighth report-election meeting of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan was held in an online format on Dec. 16.

"Upon completion of the reporting and election meeting, the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the new composition took place. At the meeting, Azer Aliyev was elected Secretary General of the NOC, Chingiz Huseynzade, Farid Gayibov and Zemfira Meftahatdinova – as vice presidents," the NOC said.