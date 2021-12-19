Azerbaijan confirms 921 more COVID-19 cases, 1,382 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 921 new COVID-19 cases, 1,382 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 610,318 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 586,666 of them have recovered, and 8,199 people have died. Currently, 15,453 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,676 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,750,064 tests have been conducted so far.