Azerbaijan confirms 662 more COVID-19 cases, 1,452 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 662 new COVID-19 cases, 1,452 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 611,557 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 588,790 of them have recovered, and 8,222 people have died. Currently, 14,545 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,157 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,767,538 tests have been conducted so far.