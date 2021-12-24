Rapid construction of Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway continues - State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

The construction of road Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway of the 1st technical category, being one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, rapidly continues Trend reports citing the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

According to the agency, the highway will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the Azerbaijani villages and districts liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War]. Its foundation was laid during the trip of President Ilham Aliyev to the Fuzuli district on January 14.

The construction of seven tunnels continues on the road, including the tunnel, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on June 14 on the section of the highway passing through the village of Dashalty. The tunnels are conditionally named T1A (3,340 m), T1 (314.9 m), T2 (556.9 m), T3 (680.3 m), T4 (540.6 m), T5 (454.8 m) and T6 (446.3 m).

