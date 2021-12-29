Turkey eyes supplying TURKOVAC coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29
By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:
Within the framework of the scientific cooperation platform, Turkey plans to supply the TURKOVAC coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan, the head of the Turkish Health Institute Erhan Akdogan said, Trend reports.
"We are also working to provide the vaccine to the countries in need. Several months ago, within the framework of TURKOVAC clinical trials, we carried out joint scientific research with countries such as Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan. Last week, we completed the relevant preparations in connection with the TURKOVAC vaccine," he said.
Earlier it was reported that, Turkey allowed the use of the local coronavirus vaccine TURKOVAC and began its mass production.
