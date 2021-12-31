Azerbaijan confirms 595 more COVID-19 cases, 753 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 595 new COVID-19 cases, 753 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 616,947 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 599,546 of them have recovered, and 8,358 people have died. Currently, 9,043 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,549 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,863,885 tests have been conducted so far.