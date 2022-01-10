Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Some 58 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21 citizens, the second one 37 citizens and the booster dose - none of the citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,498,430 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,184,066 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,695,363 people - the second dose and 1,619,001 people booster dose.