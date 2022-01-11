Azerbaijan to receive new doses of CoronaVac vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

In January 2022, another batch of CoronaVac vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in Azerbaijan, according to the Marketing and Public Relations Department at the State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance, Trend reports.

According to the approved contract, it is scheduled to deliver 1.2 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine developed by the company "Sinovac Biotech" from China to Azerbaijan in January.

Currently, Coronavac, Sputnik V, and Pfizer vaccines are used in Azerbaijan for vaccination against COVID-19.