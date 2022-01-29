Another passenger bus from Baku arrives in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Another passenger bus from Baku city has arrived in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city, Trend reports.

The bus departed from the Baku International Bus Station Complex at 06:30 (GMT+4) on Jan. 29.

The regular bus trips to the liberated territories were launched on Jan. 24. The trips are organized on the Ahmadbayli–Shusha route four times a week, and to other destinations – twice a week. The activities of the Fuzuli International Airport –Shusha bus route are coordinated with air travel.

The cost of tickets for trips on the Baku-Shusha-Baku route is 10.4 manat ($6.1), Baku-Aghdam-Baku - 9.4 manat ($5.5), Ahmadbayli-Shusha - seven manat ($4.1), and Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha - six manat ($3.5).

The citizens willing to take the bus trips to the liberated territories must purchase round-trip tickets in advance via www.yolumuzqarabaga.az website.