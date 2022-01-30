Azerbaijan confirms 4,943 more COVID-19 cases, 1,587 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,943 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 656,284 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 624,259 of them have recovered, and 8,720 people have died. Currently, 23,305 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,204 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,149,156 tests have been conducted so far.