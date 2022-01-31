Azerbaijani Health Ministry explains growth in COVID-19 infection cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

A daily increase in the number of COVID-19 infection cases is observed not only in Azerbaijan but also in many countries of Europe and the post-Soviet countries, Deputy Director General of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology under the Health Ministry Afag Aliyeva said, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to Aliyeva, as of January 30, about 119,000 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Germany, over 121,000 in Russia, about 25,000 in Ukraine, and more than 17,500 new cases of the infection were detected in the four-million Georgia over the past day.

“In a short period of time, the omicron variant of COVID-19 began to actively spread and, having displaced the delta strain, became dominant," she noted.

According to her, despite a sharp rise in infection cases, the average daily hospitalization rate for people who test positive for COVID-19 remains stable.

The main reason for this is that those who were vaccinated against the disease, if infected, endure it easily, added Aliyeva.