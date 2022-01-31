Azerbaijan's State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency appeals to citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Admissions on disability issues at Azerbaijan's State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency will be held online or on the basis of registration via Whatsapp from February 1, 2022, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, from February 1, this will be done in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and protect citizens from infection, as well as to simplify their appeal to the state agency.

Those wishing to apply to the state agency can do this through the link www.dtsera.az or by sending their data to this number: (+994) 99 819 19 23 via Whatsapp.