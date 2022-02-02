Azerbaijan announces its youth capital for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The youth capital of Azerbaijan for 2022 has been announced, Trend reports.

On February 2, at a forum in Baku dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, a draw was held between five cities.

As a result, Tovuz has been declared the youth capital of Azerbaijan.

Since 2012, one of the cities of Azerbaijan, except Baku, has been declared the youth capital of the country.