Azerbaijan announces its youth capital for 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The youth capital of Azerbaijan for 2022 has been announced, Trend reports.
On February 2, at a forum in Baku dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, a draw was held between five cities.
As a result, Tovuz has been declared the youth capital of Azerbaijan.
Since 2012, one of the cities of Azerbaijan, except Baku, has been declared the youth capital of the country.
