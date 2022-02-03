Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture talks start of filming movie about second Karabakh war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
Filming the movie about the second Karabakh war will start in Azerbaijan in 2022, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the agency, the script is currently in development.
"The shooting of any full-length feature film requires a certain amount of time. If the film is based on real historical facts, the process becomes more serious and responsible. At present, information related to the war is being collected and processed for the script," the ministry said.
