Azerbaijani Health Minister talks possible tightening of quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Some 90 million people around the world have been infected with the Omicron strain of COVID-19 over the past 10 weeks, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.

The Minister noted that the situation with coronavirus in Azerbaijan is currently under full control.

"In addition to Omicron, cases of infection with the Delta strain are still being recorded. After some time, the percentage of infections with these strains will be made public. At present, there is no need to impose restrictive measures. The issue of a possible tightening of the quarantine regime may be considered depending on how the COVID-19 situation progresses," Musayev stated.