Azerbaijani police detects artillery shells in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Employees of the internal affairs bodies of Azerbaijan continue to carry out activities to detect weapons, munitions and explosives in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Barda regional group of the press service of the Interior Ministry told Trend.
During the activities carried out by employees of the Khojavand District Police Department, 11 military artillery shells and a box of gunpowder were found at a combat position abandoned by Armenian armed forces near Zoghalbulag village.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses measures to ensure stable operation of financial system during state of emergency
Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to remain silent for 30 more years about fate of missing Azerbaijanis - MFA
Genocide in villages of Shusha district - one of Armenia's bloodiest crimes against Azerbaijani people - MP
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts