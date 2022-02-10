Azerbaijani police detects artillery shells in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Employees of the internal affairs bodies of Azerbaijan continue to carry out activities to detect weapons, munitions and explosives in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Barda regional group of the press service of the Interior Ministry told Trend.

During the activities carried out by employees of the Khojavand District Police Department, 11 military artillery shells and a box of gunpowder were found at a combat position abandoned by Armenian armed forces near Zoghalbulag village.