Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

Some 43,027 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,145 citizens, the second dose into 2,039 citizens while the third dose - into 37,843 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,349,272 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,258,618 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,758,803 people - the second dose, 2,331,851 people - the third dose.