Heads of delegations for Trampoline World Cup hold online meeting in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

An online meeting of the heads of delegations who arrived in Baku to attend the Trampoline World Cup has been held, Trend reports.

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade delivered a speech at the meeting.

The competitions will be held on February 12-13 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Azerbaijani team will be represented by gymnast Seljan Magsudova.

Some 63 athletes from 14 countries will take part in the first international competitions to be organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

The competitions are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.