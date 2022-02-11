Two more BHOS students win scholarship named after Khoshbakht Yusifzade (PHOTO)

Two more students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have been awarded a scholarship named after the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade. The awardees are 5th year students of Petroleum Engineering Department Zarifa Jabrayilova and Kanan Mammadov.

The BHOS Scientific Council made a decision to award the scholarship to these students taking into account the high results achieved by them during the academic years and their especially activate participation in the sosial life of the university.

This student scholarship was established by Baku Higher Oil School in connection with the 90th anniversary of academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade (based on Resolution No. 13 of the SOCAR Council dated March 17, 2020). It is awarded yearly to two exemplary 4th or 5th year students of Baku Higher Oil School.