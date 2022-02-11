Azerbaijan preparing rules for maintaining media register

Society 11 February 2022 19:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan preparing rules for maintaining media register

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The rules for maintaining the media register are currently being prepared, and are going to be submitted for approval after agreement with the relevant government agencies, Chief Executive Officer at Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said at the author's video project “Actual with Sahil Karimli” developed by Trend News Agency.

He noted that the presidential decree of February 8 provides for the establishment of a media register within six months.

"After the rules are approved, we will take the necessary measures to regulate the technical conditions and provide IT solutions for the register," Ismayilov said.

According to him, both media entities and reporters can be rostered on a voluntary basis.

"The registration of journalists is optional, but media entities are generally registered. Both audiovisual media and online-print media workers will be signed up. The media register will also have a separate section for news agencies," the CEO of MEDIA stated.

He noted that the purpose of setting up the register is to apply a systematic approach to the media. The formation of it will provide an economic and legal basis for media projects.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
bp reveals volume of gas transported through Georgia
bp reveals volume of gas transported through Georgia
Kazakhstan talks nationalization of local oilfield service companies
Kazakhstan talks nationalization of local oilfield service companies
Turkey reveals petrochemical shipments via local ports in 2021
Turkey reveals petrochemical shipments via local ports in 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey's president receives delegation of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States Turkey 20:20
Turkey's president approves Shusha Declaration Politics 19:42
Azerbaijan preparing rules for maintaining media register Society 19:36
Azerbaijan's Parliament unveils agenda of next meeting Politics 19:32
bp reveals volume of gas transported through Georgia Oil&Gas 19:13
Providing preferential mortgages to reporters another important contribution of President Ilham Aliyev to media sphere - CEO of Media Dev't Agency (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:01
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Shimoliy Berdak field Uzbekistan 19:00
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:45
Azerbaijan confirms 6,603 more COVID-19 cases, 6,347 recoveries Society 18:41
IBA-MOSCOW Bank talks about doing business model with Azerbaijan Finance 18:11
Azerbaijani MP suggests subsidizing first installment on preferential mortgage Economy 18:03
Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 2022 Europe 18:00
Azerbaijani MFA holds board meeting Politics 17:50
Uzbekistan reveals measures taken within program for digital transformation of TPPs Uzbekistan 17:40
EDB ready to finance joint projects of Kazakhstan and Russia’s Tatarstan Republic Kazakhstan 17:35
Azerbaijan completes preparation of draft amendments to Labour Code Economy 17:33
Georgia records surge in number of visitors from Turkmenistan Georgia 17:31
Kazakhstan talks nationalization of local oilfield service companies Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijan, Russia get new opportunities for transport cooperation - ADY (PHOTO) Transport 17:20
AFD continues talks to specify main co-op areas with Kazakhstan Business 17:15
Turkmenistan approves social, economic development program for 2022 Finance 17:15
In 2021 Carlsberg Azerbaijan increased tax payments to the state budget by 9% (PHOTO) Other News 17:00
India’s largest-ever IPO could raise $8bn to revive the pandemic-hit economy Other News 16:45
Goldman ups Fed hike forecast to 7 rate increases in 2022 after CPI data US 16:40
"Quad worked so well because of strong bilateral ties": India at meet Other News 16:40
India expresses concern over 'anti-India' activities in UK, seeks proactive action Other News 16:40
Azerbaijan proposes to provide some benefits to war vets in labour field Society 16:40
Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India's $3.5 bln clean fuel scheme US 16:38
Azerbaijan to impose conditional fines on employers for violating labour law requirements Society 16:36
IMF’s presence in Georgia of most importance - Parliament Georgia 16:35
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical supplies Tenders 16:25
Turkey reveals transshipment of chemical products via its ports in 2021 Turkey 16:22
Uzbekistan discloses imports by types of goods and services for 2021 Uzbekistan 16:20
Turkey reveals petrochemical shipments via local ports in 2021 Turkey 16:19
Azerbaijan may make vacation for employees mandatory Society 16:19
Kazakhstan discloses non-primary sector investments from Germany Kazakhstan 16:08
AZAL implementing air navigation equipment in Zangilan Airport Other News 16:02
New rules for foreign arrivals in India: no RT-PCR rest for flight, no quarantine Other News 15:54
IEA lowers forecast for Azerbaijan’s 2022 oil output Oil&Gas 15:52
Azerbaijan to auction movable property of two banks Finance 15:44
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 15:40
India-US trade crossed $100bn-mark in 2021 Other News 15:38
Russia reports almost 204,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:35
Georgia reveals main sources of ferroalloys imports Georgia 15:30
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan resigns from post Business 15:27
Turkey unveils cargo traffic via its ports from Azerbaijan in 2021 (Exclusive) Turkey 15:23
Uzbekistan reveals exports by types of goods and services for 2021 Uzbekistan 15:12
Uzbekneftegaz plans to conduct exploration work at new fields Uzbekistan 15:05
Iran plans to export potatoes - official Business 15:05
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to UN Secretary General Politics 15:05
Property of former chairman of Azerbaijani Zaminbank's supervisory board confiscated Society 14:55
World's leading companies developing "smart" city and village concepts in Azerbaijan - adviser to minister ICT 14:49
EAM S Jaishankar to take part in 4th Quad foreign ministers' meeting today Other News 14:48
Heads of delegations for Trampoline World Cup hold online meeting in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:45
Georgia reveals top commercial banks by non-performing loans Georgia 14:43
Share of purchases from single source in North Kazakhstan region revealed Kazakhstan 14:43
Kazakhstan sees increase in electricity consumption as outcome of illegal mining Oil&Gas 14:41
We have a very strong technical capacity and human resources - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:36
Two more BHOS students win scholarship named after Khoshbakht Yusifzade (PHOTO) Society 14:34
Today, we are satisfied with the rapid development of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:32
Oman re-exports Iranian mushrooms to Saudi Arabia - Iran's Mushroom Association Business 14:32
Georgia, UK discuss business co-op, attracting investments Georgia 14:22
Iran's sees increase in trade turnover with neighboring countries Business 14:04
Iran and Oman sign economic cooperation agreement Business 13:59
Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense visits military units stationed in Lachin district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:50
New deputy vice president appointed at SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:41
Equinor expects increased production in 2022 Oil&Gas 13:39
Equinor’s natural gas sales up Oil&Gas 13:28
Georgia expects increased interest rates on mortgage and consumer loans Georgia 13:18
Azerbaijan plans to build new line through Zangazur corridor from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, and from there to Turkey and Iran - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:15
Equinor boosts equity production of renewable energy Oil&Gas 13:12
Iran boosts oil exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 13:01
Construction of five hydropower plants on liberated lands to be completed this year - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:00
Last year, our economy grew by over 5%, while industrial production in non-oil sector increased by about 20% - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:52
No problems with energy security in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:51
Turkmenistan organizing regular cargo flights to Kyrgyzstan Transport 12:48
Very serious work being done today to fully engage renewable energy - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:46
Azerbaijan became very serious exporter of electricity - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:45
Azerbaijan denies shelling house of temporarily deployed Russian peacekeepers on its territory Politics 12:45
Kazakhstan, Roscosmos to co-op in Earth remote sensing data exchange Kazakhstan 12:38
India heading towards becoming vaccine super-power: DG ICMR Other News 12:35
Bus trips to Azerbaijan's Shusha to be daily during Novruz holidays (PHOTO) Society 12:35
Russian company in talks to help modernize water supply to remote Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 12:26
International flights operating on daily basis in India, Vande Bharat program running with 36 countries Other News 12:25
Armenia's MFA trying to distort agreements regarding UNESCO missions - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 12:19
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to attract electric motor rewinding services Kazakhstan 12:13
Volvo Cars profit lags forecasts hit by supply chain woes Europe 12:13
Azerbaijan to put AGBank's property up for auction Finance 12:10
Azerbaijan's army suppresses ceasefire violation from Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction Politics 12:05
Azerbaijan develops digital signature based on cloud technologies Economy 12:02
Gazprombank eyes to finance modernization of Uzbekinstan’s int'l airport Uzbekistan 12:00
bp reveals volume of Shah Deniz production since start Oil&Gas 11:58
India's internet economy poised to be $1 trn economy by 2030: RedSeer rpt Other News 11:42
Turkmen scientists develop method to produce calcium nitrate from local materials Business 11:40
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Azerbaijan's AZERTAC State News Agency (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:38
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of “Gobu” Energy Junction (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:34
Azerbaijan puts into circulation renewed banknote symbolizing Karabakh Finance 11:33
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:33
Kazakhstan unveils housing purchase indicators for January 2022 Business 11:30
Turkmenistan receives PCR diagnostic equipment from UNDP Business 11:20
All news