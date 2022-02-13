FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The final competitions of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 13, Trend reports.

First, women then, men will compete in the individual program.

Afterwards, the final competitions in synchronized trampoline among men and women will begin.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova will perform in the finals of the individual program among women.

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is being represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized trampoline among men and women will be determined. Moreover, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.