Azerbaijani Interior Ministry talks detention of former ANAS president's relative
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Eldar Amirov, head of the secretariat of the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), was detained by officers of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Interior Ministry, Spokesperson for the ministry, Police Colonel Ehsan Zahidov told Trend.
Zahidov made the remark commenting on the detention of Amirov who is a relative of Ramiz Mehdiyev [former president of ANAS].
According to the spokesperson, the ex-president’s relative was detained in order to verify the information received by the Interior Ministry.
“The investigative measures are being carried out. Depending on the results of the investigation, legal measures will be taken," he added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries
Azerbaijani businesses account for major number of companies registered in Poti FIZ - CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)