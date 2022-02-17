Azerbaijan's gymnasts to perform at International Tournament-Gracia Fair Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan's gymnasts will perform at the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Gracia Fair Cup in Hungary, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Budapest will host the traditional International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Gracia Fair Cup on February 19-21, 2022.

Members of the national team will represent Azerbaijan in individual and group exercises at the competitions.

Ilona Zeynalova will participate in the individual program in the adult age category, and Govkhar Ibragimova - among the "juniors".

The second team comprised of Nigar Khankishiyeva, Nargiz Ramazanova, Zahra Pashazade, Fidan Yusifzade and Sakina Ibrashimbeyli will appear in the group program in the adult age category.