Armenians takes another provocative step in Marseille - Qarabag match
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Armenians took another provocative step in the UEFA Conference League match between Azerbaijan’s Qarabag football club and French Olympique de Marseille football club, Trend reports.
A group of fans at the stadium unfurled the flag of Armenia during the match.
Qarabag appealed to UEFA and Olympique de Marseille about a possible Armenian provocation. UEFA appoints another person responsible for safety.
