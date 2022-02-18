Armenians takes another provocative step in Marseille - Qarabag match

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Armenians took another provocative step in the UEFA Conference League match between Azerbaijan’s Qarabag football club and French Olympique de Marseille football club, Trend reports.

A group of fans at the stadium unfurled the flag of Armenia during the match.

Qarabag appealed to UEFA and Olympique de Marseille about a possible Armenian provocation. UEFA appoints another person responsible for safety.