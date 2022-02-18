Conference League: Azerbaijani Qarabagh FK plays first match within playoff stage
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
The French Olympique de Marseille football club defeated the Azerbaijani Qarabag club at home within the playoff stage of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.
The game took place at the Velodrome stadium and ended with a score of 3:1.
Goals for Olympique de Marseille were score by Arkadiusz Milik (41' and 44') and Dimitri Payet (90+2'), the only goal for "Qarabag" was scored by Kady (85').
