Azerbaijan's Qarabagh football club to appeal to UEFA over Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Qarabagh football club will submit official complaint to UEFA and Olympique de Marseille football club due to provocation committed by Armenian fans during the match between the clubs within the play-off stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League, spokesperson for Qarabagh football club Gunduz Abbaszade told Trend.

"We expected something like this. The Armenian fans repeatedly resorted to provocations during the matches of Qarabagh. The shown provocative poster was immediately removed by the stadium's security service," Abbaszade said.

Qarabagh football club competed with French Olympique de Marseille football club on Feb. 18. Marseille gained a victory during the match at the Orange Velodrome Stadium scoring 3-1.

During the match, a group of Armenian fans showed a provocative poster in the stadium.