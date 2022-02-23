Azerbaijani Interior Ministry discloses death toll in mine explosions in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 85 civilians suffered as a result of mine explosions in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation after the second Karabakh war, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Police Major Elshad Hajiyev told Trend.

Hajiyev added that 30 civilians were killed and 55 were injured as a result of mine explosions.

“Among them are the citizens who illegally entered the liberated lands,” the spokesman said. “Among the dead, there are those who previously repeatedly illegally visited these territories and were punished in accordance with the law. We inform the citizens who wish to visit the liberated territories that the safety conditions have been created for movement along the routes determined by the corresponding state structure.”