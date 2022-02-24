Hotline for Azerbaijanis opened in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

A hotline has been opened for Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the committee, it’s in close contact with diaspora organizations and their activists in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

Given that a large number of Azerbaijanis live in the country, an operational headquarters has been set up in the Rada [Parliament] of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, the committee said.

"Our compatriots, especially those who live in the regions, in case of any problems, can call us at +380442773489. They can also contact us via email - [email protected] The operational headquarters of the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis works 24 hours a day to provide comprehensive moral and informational support to our compatriots in connection with the current situation,” added the committee.