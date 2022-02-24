Karabakh Football Club plays against France's Marseille

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Football club (FC) "Qarabagh" (Agdam) on Thursday within the framework of the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League holds a return game with the French "Marseille", Trend reports.

The game takes place at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov. The starting whistle sounded at 21:45.

Recall that in the first game "Marseille" won with a score of 3:1.