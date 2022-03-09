bp not to enter into new deals to buy oil, gas in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

British bp will stop entering into new deals for the purchase of oil and gas in Russia, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

The company previously announced its decision to withdraw from the shareholders of Rosneft.

bp has held a 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft since 2013.

Besides, the company’s CEO Bernard Looney is leaving Rosneft's board of directors. Another Rosneft director appointed by bp, as well as former bp group chief executive Bob Dudley, is also leaving the board.