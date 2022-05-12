Azerbaijan arrests its citizen for joining illegal armed groups (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The State Security Service of Azerbaijan continues complex operational and investigative measures to combat international terrorism, Trend reports via the service’s website.

According to the service, during the investigation grounds for suspicion were identified that Azerbaijani citizen Bakhtiyar Shikhiyev (born in 1989) was trained at various times in a special training camp in Rifil-Muhandis village in Syria with the aim of participating in armed conflicts motivated by religious hatred, religious radicalism and fanaticism and was a member of an illegal armed group called Jundul Sham.

As part of a criminal case initiated by the State Security Service, Shikhiyev was detained and prosecuted as an accused under Article 283-1.3 (creation of groups for the purpose of participating in armed conflicts outside the Republic of Azerbaijan, participation in these groups, exercises or armed conflicts).

Investigation into the case continues.