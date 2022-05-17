Agent banking in Gabala

In order to expand access of citizens to financial services, residents of Gabala city can benefit from "agent banking" - a joint project of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AccessBank CJSC and Azerpost LLC. Since May, citizens can visit AccessBank branch at Azerpost Office in Gabala, located at Hazi Aslanov street, 39.

Implementation of agent banking model, initiated by the Central Bank and supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), started since March 2022 with AccessBank branch at Azerpost Office in Agdash city, where, residents have access to various banking services at 15/4 Bakir Nabiev Street.

Agent banking branches of AccessBank in the above-mentioned regions offer micro- and agro-loans, as well as consumer loans and debit cards.

The "agent banking" model is the provision of banking products and services to customers by the third parties. In international practice, this model is widely used to expand access to banking services, especially in areas with relatively small number of bank branches.

AccessBank will establish next agent banking offices at Azerpost premises in Masalli and Zardab cities.