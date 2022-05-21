Azerbaijan detains 6 citizens attempting to illegally cross state border with Georgia (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed. Details added: first version posted on 12:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan continues to carry out activities for the reliable protection of the state border and the fight against illegal migration, Trend reports via the SBS.

According to the service, on May 21, at nearly 02:12 (GMT+4), a border patrol in the area of ​​the frontier post located in the territory of Shikhly II village (Gazakh district) revealed signs of a violation of the state border in the direction of Georgia.

The border outpost was immediately raised at the command "Take the gun!", and the territory was blocked.

As a result of the taken measures, six Azerbaijani citizens, including five minors, who attempted to illegally cross the state border with Georgia, have been detained.

During the investigation, it was established that one of the detainees, Aybaniz Bukavadze (born in 1997), was previously wanted for a similar crime.

Operational and investigative measures on this fact are underway.